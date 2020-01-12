|
Barbara Louise Capone Jewel, 85, wife of the late Edward Henry Jewel, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Cottingham Hospice House.
Born on Valentine's day, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Florence "Nana" White Capone and Daniel Capone. Barbara was born in Woburn and raised in Lowell, MA. She married the most unlikely of suitors, Edward Jewel, a handsome boy with a golden voice fresh out of the hills of South Carolina, and a US Army Private stationed at Fort Devens, on Valentine's Day, 1953 and they have been happily married for sixty-six years.
Barbara has been an NCO's wife, an Officer's Wife, and a restaurateur. She was a Redskins fan, a NASCAR fan, and a fan of horseracing. Barbara was a mother, raising four unruly children, while following Ed to a multitude of stateside and oversea assignments. When Ed was sent on unaccompanied tours - which was often and included a tour in Vietnam, she stayed strong, didn't complain, and raised those children on her own. Years later, she nursed and willed Ed back to health after he was diagnosed with lung cancer, which was attributed to his tour in Vietnam. Because of her iron will and fortitude - traits that Nana, who raised nine on her own, bestowed upon her - Ed survived another twenty years. She was also a grandmother and a great-grand mother.
Barbara and Ed decided to spend out their lives in Walhalla, SC. They never tired of taking their grandchildren out for a day of boating on Lake Keowee or running them up to Dollywood. They became members in good standing at Walhalla First Baptist Church, and attended whenever health would allow. Barbara took every opportunity that she could to point out to anyone wearing a Clemson sweatshirt that she rooted for Boston College - aggravating Ed to no end.
She is survived by her children: Rebecca Sitton (Joe), Gary Jewel, Mike Jewel (Michelle) and Doug Jewel (Kumi); eight grandchildren: Christopher Jewel, Darren Hill, Nicolas Jewel, Ryan Jewel, Tyler Jewel, Brooke Corder, Leanne Clifford and Hana Louise Jewel; four great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Barbara was the eldest of ten brothers and sisters. She is survived by sisters: Dorothy Capone Core (Robert - passed) and Bette Capone Lynch (David - passed); and brothers: Danny Capone (Ruthann - passed), Lewis Capone (Leona) and William Capone.
She is now reunited with her mother, sister: Delene Capone Johnson (Al); and brothers: Frank Capone (Delores - passed), Joseph Capone and Albert Capone (Barbara - passed).
Barbara and Ed will be celebrating their sixty-seventh anniversary and her 86th birthday together this Valentine's Day.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the via donate3.cancer.org.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020