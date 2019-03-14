Barbara M. McCaffrey

Loving Mother, Grandmother,



Sister Aunt and Friend



BILLERICA - Barbara M. McCaffrey age 77, beloved wife of the late Franklyn J. "Mac" McCaffrey died Wednesday at the Lowell General Hospital - Saints Campus with her family at her side.



She was born in Lowell, February 12, 1942, a daughter of the late Walter and Ruth (Currier) Sullivan and lived in Billerica all of her life. Barbara was a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School Class of 1959 where Sully and Mac were high school sweethearts ultimately marrying on September 10, 1960. They remained inseparable until Mac's untimely passing in 1985. For the next 34 years Barbara served as the proud and dedicated matriarch of an ever-expanding family that provided her much joy.



Barbara was employed as a Manufacturing Manager for Raytheon Corp. in Andover for 25 years retiring in 2003. She was a communicant of St. Andrew Church in N. Billerica.



Mrs. McCaffrey is survived by her daughter, Maureen Payne and her husband Michael of N. Andover; her sons, Timothy McCaffrey of Amherst, NH, Michael McCaffrey and his wife Sharon of Hollis, NH, Thomas McCaffrey and his wife Jenniffer of Billerica and Digger McCaffrey and his wife Sally of York, ME; her devoted sister, Patricia Pickett of Tewksbury; her brothers, Thomas Sullivan of Plymouth and William Sullivan of Brookline, NH; her 9 beloved grandchildren, T.J., Hailey, Julia, Caroline, Catherine, Teagan, Katelyn, Nathan and Kait; her special friends, Warren and the late JoAnn Costedio, Dennis and Judy McCaffrey, Carol Gill and Carol Shaw. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Rogers, Eleanor Davidson, Charles Sullivan and Paul Sullivan.



The family would like to thank the Nursing and Palliative care staff of Lowell General Hospital - Saints Campus for the loving care and constant compassion they gave to their mother and family.



MCCAFFREY - Of Billerica, March 13, Barbara M. (Sullivan) McCaffrey, Funeral Saturday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church, Talbot Ave., N. Billerica at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 3-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Billerica Firefighters Charitable Association at Billerica Fire Department, Attention Union Office, 8 Good St. Billerica, MA 01821. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau.