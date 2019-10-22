|
Barbara P. 'Pat' (Godin) Oliveira, 91, of Dracut, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by her family after having lived a long life.
A daughter of the late Louis and the late Adele (Poirier) Godin, she was born March 17, 1928 in Lowell, and educated in Lowell.
For the past thirty two years, she made her home in Dracut. She worked for Wang Laboratories in Fault Analysis before her retirement. She also worked as a waitress for several local establishments, mostly at the Lions Den.
Barbara loved quilting, crocheting, home shopping, and collecting porcelain dolls, but her favorite past time was spending time with family.
Her survivors include her children, Dorothy McGarry of Dracut, Thomas Oliveira and his wife, Kathleen M., of Dracut, and Mary Gail Oliveira of Dracut; her grandchildren, Deniene Savard of Dracut, Thomas Oliveira Jr. of North Chelmsford, Lisa Christian and her husband, Daniel, of Dracut, Richard Larochelle Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of Tyngsboro, Joshua Larochelle and his wife, Jennifer, of Dracut, Jayson Evans, and Anthony Oliveira of Florida; her great-grandchildren, Alicia Savard, Daniel Christian Jr., Connor Savard, Shawn Christian, Alivia, Skylar, and Jacob Larochelle; and her God Daughter Tricia Dunleavy of Lowell, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sons David, Donald and Daniel Oliveira as well her grand daughter Kerry Ann Oliveira. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Leona Dunleavy, Raoul Godin, Freddy Godin and Stella Oliveira, and was the God Mother of the late Diana Oliveira.
