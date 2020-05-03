HUDSON, NH
Barbara (Wojcik) Picard, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29th after a five year battle with cancer, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Picard who passed away in 1976.
Barbara was born on February 22, 1948, daughter of the late Carol (Gingras) and Walter Wojcik.
Barbara is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Victoria Medugno of Fitchburg, MA, Tammy Rutledge and her husband James of Groton, MA, and Carl Picard and his wife Karen of Hudson, NH; grandchildren, Brian Thurston, Billy and Jaymie Medugno, Kenny Rutledge, Kassie and Katie Picard; great-grandchildren, SamanthaThurston and Ella Godjikian; siblings, Carol Nowak of Hudson, NH. Marcia Katsirebas and her husband Kenneth of Gorham, NH, and Stanley Wojcik of Dracut, MA.
Picard
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held private. Her burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.