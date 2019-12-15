Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Barbara R. Terrazzano


1923 - 2019
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Friend

Billerica

Barbara R. (Harrison) Terrazzano, age 96, beloved wife of the late Victor E. Terrazzano died Friday at the Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley.

She was born in Melrose, February 17, 1923, a daughter of the late Lester and Vica (Lewis) Harrison and lived in Gloucester before moving to Billerica in 1954.

Mrs. Terrazzano was a member of the First Congregational Church in Billerica where she taught Sunday school and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan Cossette of Billerica; one son, Paul Terrazzano of Jacksonville, FL as well as 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Robert Terrazzano.

TERRAZZANO – Of Billerica, formerly of Gloucester, Dec. 13, Barbara R. (Harrison) Terrazzano. A Funeral Service will be held Monday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the service. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
