Barbara Ruth Geddes
of Lowell
January 08, 1933 - September 06, 2019
Barbara R Geddes, 86, of Lowell, MA died peacefully on September 6, 2019 with family at her side. Barbara was born and raised in Lowell, a daughter of the late Robert A. and Ruth E. [Keniston] Johnston.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Arthur Geddes; brothers Robert Johnston, Richard Johnston, Warren Johnston, and William Johnston; sisters Nancy Carlson and Noreen Fearon. She is survived by her 5 children - Nancy Batchelder and her husband David of Plano, TX; John Geddes of Lowell; Edward Geddes and Robin of Hollis, NH; David Geddes and his wife Mary of Lancaster, MA; and Mark Geddes and Kendra of Lowell; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edward Johnston of Oshawa, Ontario Canada, and Douglas Johnston of Lowell; and one sister, Linda Chateaneauf of Dracut; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, sewing, quilting, church-life, antique shops, fall foliage trips, time at the beach, movies, gardening, reading, watching football, and spending time with family and friends.
Family is extremely grateful for the kindness, care and compassion shown by D'Youville Life & Wellness Community, Merrimack Valley Hospice, Farmer and Dee Funeral Service, Pastor David Allen and members of the Lawrence Street PM Church in Lowell, and her many dear friends.
GEDDES - Funeral service will take place at the Lawrence Street PM Church, 1199 Lawrence St., Lowell, MA 01852 on Saturday, 09/21/2019 at 10:00AM. It will be followed by a light reception in the Fellowship Hall. Internment to follow in Lowell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Memorial Fund of Lawrence Street PM Church.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 15, 2019