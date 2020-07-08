Beloved wife, mother and grandmother
Pepperell
Barbara Mary Alice (O'toole) Strzepek, a lifelong resident of Pepperell, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. She was 80 years old.
Barbara was born in Pepperell on July 10, 1939 daughter of the late George Edward and Leona Marie (Oullette) O'toole. She was the beloved wife of Stanley J. Strzepek for 17 years and a lifelong companion with Stanley of 36 years.
Barbara was a graduate of Pepperell High School. Following high school, she was employed for over 35 years by Raytheon in Andover as a Purchasing Agent. In her spare time, she enjoyed cross-stitching, knitting, puzzles, reading, trips to Foxwoods and great food.
Above all, Barbara was the quintessential hostess. She enjoyed time spent at home surrounded by those she loved. She enjoyed spending her summers with her husband, family and friends at their cottage in Bristol, NH on Newfound Lake and would always make sure that you felt welcome in her home.
In addition to her husband Stanley, Barbara is survived by her loving children: Bobby King of Ashburnham, MA, Debbie Desfosses and her husband, Ron, of Nashua, NH, Randy King and his wife, Patty, of Wilton, NH and Joanie Blood of Nashua, NH. Barbara was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
STRZEPEK – Barbara M. (O'toole), of Pepperell. July 4, 2020. Those who wish to pay their respects to Barbara and her family may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. Pepperell, MA on Thursday, July 9 from 5 – 8 PM. Private graveside services will be conducted on Friday, July 10 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Pepperell. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Community Hospice House at www.hhhc.org
