1/1
Barbara (O'Toole) Strzepek
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother

Pepperell

Barbara Mary Alice (O'toole) Strzepek, a lifelong resident of Pepperell, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. She was 80 years old.

Barbara was born in Pepperell on July 10, 1939 daughter of the late George Edward and Leona Marie (Oullette) O'toole. She was the beloved wife of Stanley J. Strzepek for 17 years and a lifelong companion with Stanley of 36 years.

Barbara was a graduate of Pepperell High School. Following high school, she was employed for over 35 years by Raytheon in Andover as a Purchasing Agent. In her spare time, she enjoyed cross-stitching, knitting, puzzles, reading, trips to Foxwoods and great food.

Above all, Barbara was the quintessential hostess. She enjoyed time spent at home surrounded by those she loved. She enjoyed spending her summers with her husband, family and friends at their cottage in Bristol, NH on Newfound Lake and would always make sure that you felt welcome in her home.

In addition to her husband Stanley, Barbara is survived by her loving children: Bobby King of Ashburnham, MA, Debbie Desfosses and her husband, Ron, of Nashua, NH, Randy King and his wife, Patty, of Wilton, NH and Joanie Blood of Nashua, NH. Barbara was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

STRZEPEK – Barbara M. (O'toole), of Pepperell. July 4, 2020. Those who wish to pay their respects to Barbara and her family may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. Pepperell, MA on Thursday, July 9 from 5 – 8 PM. Private graveside services will be conducted on Friday, July 10 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Pepperell. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Community Hospice House at www.hhhc.org. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online memorial.



View the online memorial for Barbara M. (O'toole) Strzepek


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Graveside service
St. Joseph's Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved