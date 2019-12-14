Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Barbara Winter
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Graveside service
Following Services
Pine Hill Cemetery
Barbara (Lawton) Winter


1929 - 2019
Barbara (Lawton) Winter Obituary
DOVER, New Hampshire

Barbara (Lawton) Winter passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Hyder House Hospice in Dover, NH. She was born the daughter of Perley and Bertha (Stanley) Knight in West Chelmsford, Massachusetts, on July 23,1929.

Barbara's love of music began as a child in Massachusetts, and in high school she served as a piano accompanist for their shows. She became a professional jazz musician, formed her own band, joined the musicians' union and was sought out by other bands as well. She earned her Bachelor of Music Education degree in 1964 and taught in several NH seacoast school districts.

Family was just as important to her as music though. Her college graduation was celebrated in Lowell's paper with a photo of her in cap and gown surrounded by five of her children! She was an encouraging and wonderful mother to all of her seven children and then to her grandchildren, travelling far and wide to visit.

Barbara was very outgoing and always ready to strike up a conversation, and she was a great organizer. This enabled her to be a very effective vice president of her large high school class, and 30 years later, chairperson of the reunion committee. For many years she directed the Miss Winnipesaukee pageant in Laconia. Most impressively, she met the daily challenge of wrangling work and a family of nine.

Barbara was ill in the last years of her life, but those who cared for her always smiled when they talked about her to family, because her warm and lovely spirit shone through.

Her survivors include daughter Cindi Goodwin and husband Russell of Belmont, NH, son D. Randolph Lawton and partner Deborah Montague of Gilford, NH, daughter Susan Haddadin and husband Sam, of Dover, NH, daughter Judy Lawton and husband Guillermo Fuentes of Los Angeles, California, son Thomas Lawton and husband Barry Tonkin of Portland, Oregon, son Steven Lawton of Weirs Beach, NH, and daughter-in-law Dorothy Cool of Laconia, NH.

Grandchildren include Nathaniel Goodwin, Zaid Haddadin, Ingrid Lawton and partner Geoff Ouellette, James Haddadin, Amelya Colby and husband Jake, Elizabeth Lawton, and Jules Lawton; two great grandchildren, and niece Connie Flanagan and nephew David Knight.

Barbara was pre-deceased by her husband John Lawton, and husband Bob Winter, a son Michael Lawton, and by brothers David Knight and Perley Knight.

Winter

Visiting hours and Celebration of Barbara's Life will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, NH on Wednesday, December 18, followed by a graveside service at Pine Hill Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staffs of Hyder Family Hospice and Riverside Rest Home for the amazing care they gave our amazing lady.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 14, 2019
