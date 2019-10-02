|
Loving husband, father, grandfather
LOWELL
Barry E. Plante, 63, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his residence following a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of Carol A. (Kiernan) Plante, with whom he would have celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on October 12. Born in Lowell on February 1, 1956, he was a son of the late Wilfred and Evelyn (Orcutt) Plante.
Barry was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1974.
He retired from the City of Lowell where he worked as a custodian for the School Department. He also worked part time for UPS of Chelmsford for over 18 years.
He was a member of St. Rita Parish in Lowell.
Barry enjoyed playing softball, fishing, playing cribbage and was an avid bowler.
His true passion was motorcycles, and he enjoyed taking his Kawasaki out on long rides.
In addition to his wife Carol he leaves four children, Eric Carroll of Newport, NH, Heather Carroll of Claremont, NH, Caitlin Plante and Abigail Plante, both of Lowell; three grandchildren, Zachary Lemire, Justin Carroll and Brendan Carroll; a brother, Brian Plante of FL; two sisters, Brenda Foerst and her husband Gerald of Merrimack, NH and Lisa McCurley and her husband Michael of Bradford; his mother-in-law, Shirley A. (Burns) Kiernan of Lowell; several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind two fur babies, his beloved dogs Mufasa and Stella who were his best buds.
PLANTE
Relatives and friends are invited to Barry's Memorial Visitation on Friday morning from 9 until 11:30 AM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Funeral Services will follow at 11:30 AM in the Funeral Home. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2019