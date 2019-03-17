Barry F. McGuane

formerly of Lowell; 71



HUDSON, NH - Barry F. McGuane, 71, of Hudson NH, formerly of Lowell, passed away, Thursday, March 14th, at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington, MA. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Caron) McGuane, with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage.



He was born in Lowell, on December 24, 1947, a son of the late Alice (Connell) and Francis McGuane. He was a graduate of Lowell Trade School and he attended Newbury College. He was in the U.S. Army and he served his country proudly during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a custodian for the US Postal Service, North Reading, MA. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 48, of Hudson, NH. He was a humorous man and he had many friends, including many friendships that began as early as grammar school. He was a kind and gentle man who loved to make people laugh.



Besides his wife Pat, he is survived and will be deeply missed by his brothers: Dennis McGuane of Texas, John McGuane of Dracut and Mark McGuane of Hampton, NH., he also leaves his sisters-in-law Judy McGuane, Carole McGuane and Cindy McGuane. He also leaves his brother-in-law Richard Caron and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



MCGUANE - Family and friends can pay tribute to Barry on Monday, March 18th from



3-6 PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will follow at 6PM in the funeral home. Private burial in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA.