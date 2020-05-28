TEWKSBURY: Barry R. Wight, age 73, a long-time resident of Tewksbury died on Friday, May 22, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.
Barry was the beloved husband of Cheryl (Gamby) Wight of Tewksbury, to whom he was married for 52 years.
He was born in Malden on July 21, 1946 and was the son of the late Arthur Wight Jr and the late Elizabeth (Ruf) Wight.
He grew up and attended school in North Revere.
Barry owned and operated B.R. Wight Paving Company for over 40 years.
He was an avid skier and outdoorsman and he loved to make people laugh.
His pride and joy were his 3 children and 7 grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Piccolo and her husband Albert of Tewksbury, Sandy Georgopoulos and her husband Peter of Tewksbury, and his son, Steven Wight and his wife Maliya (Azouz) of Uxbridge; and his grandchildren, Anna and Robert Piccolo, Nicholas and Matthew Georgopoulos, and Meriam, Ayden and Aymen Wight.
Due to the current health crisis, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com
View the online memorial for Barry R. Wight
Published in Lowell Sun on May 28, 2020.