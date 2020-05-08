TownsendBarry W. Uphold, 75 passed away on Thursday, April 30 at his residence surrounded by his family. Barry was born on January 3, 1945 in Boston Ma. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Carol (Crowley) Uphold of Townsend, sons, Gregory Uphold and his wife Ana, of Leominster, Brian Uphold of New Salem, daughter, Aimee Martinez and her husband, Wayne of Westminster, grandchildren, Nicholas Uphold, Noah Uphold, Hailey Younger, Andrew Uphold, Sevina Uphold, Adriel Martin, Mikayla Martin, Gabriel Martinez, Amber Martinez, Brittany Martinez and great granddaughters Christine Contois and Myla Martin. Barry was previously employed at Ferguson Industries in Malden and the former Berkey Photo in Fitchburg. He loved to hitch hike where he gained his freedom and independence. He also enjoyed playing lottery tickets and socializing with anyone that crossed his path. Barry's greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family, playing ball, taking walks, riding his tandem bike, using his rowboat, whistling, singing and dancing.UpholdServices will be private. The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Rollstone Bank to assist in his "Celebration of Life" event that is scheduled tentatively for August 15th 2020 at the Townsend Common.