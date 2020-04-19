|
DRACUT, MA
Beatrice A. (Turcotte) Taylor, 90, died on Wednesday, April 15th at Lowell General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Fred Taylor.
Beatrice was born in Lowell on September 24, 1929, a daughter of the late Olivine (Filteau) and Joseph Turcotte.
For many years she worked on the line as a solderer at American Optical and RCA.
She loved her family and the many holiday gatherings where she cooked or made desserts. She enjoyed many dinner parties with friends. She enjoyed many nights dancing with her husband Fred and many campground weekends to western MA and NH. She also enjoyed crocheting, and she loved watching her Red Sox.
Beatrice is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughters, Shirley Moxley and her husband Daniel of Colorado, and Lena Ziolo and her husband Stanley of Kansas; grandchildren, Curtis and Nathan Moxley, Keegan Smith, and Riah Hardin-Long; and sister, Dora Renaud. She is also survived by her Godson, Bill Renaud and his wife Maura, nieces Janet Scanlon and her husband Jim, Linda Fissette and her husband Stephen, nephews Charles Sylvester and wife Joanne and many more nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by siblings, Roland, Emile, Leo, Lucien, George and Noela Turcotte, Rejeanne LaMarche, and Fernande Desnoyer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Her burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020