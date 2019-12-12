Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
374 Stevens Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Wrobel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice A. Wrobel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice A. Wrobel Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother,

Grandmother and Friend

Chelmsford

Beatrice A. Wrobel, longtime resident of Lowell, MA and Barefoot Bay, FL passed away peacefully at her home in Barefoot Bay Friday December 6, 2019. She was 75 years old.

Beatrice was born in Lowell; a daughter of the late Arthur Gendreau and Jennie (Jarosz). She attended St. Peter's School and Keith Hall, worked for Raytheon, was the owner of Lincoln Hardware, and retired from the Lowell School Department where she taught as a substitute and paraprofessional.

Bea enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her lake house in Derry, NH – "the camp." Later in life, she spent her winters in Florida where she loved to golf in the Barefoot Bay Martini League with many of her close friends. Through the years, as a testament to her generosity, she volunteered as part of Friends of Lowell High and St. Margaret's Blessed Virgin Sodality. Bea also loved watching and supporting her grandchildren, Nicole and Eric, in any and all of their endeavors. She had a kind heart and a generous soul, and she was always willing to help wherever and whenever she could. It did not matter if you were a friend, co-worker, student or customer, Bea always treated you like family.

Beatrice was predeceased by her husband Walter of 48 years, and her daughter Katherine who passed away in 1986. She is survived by her devoted sons Walter III of Chelmsford, Kenneth and his wife Tiffany of Fitchburg, and her adoring grandchildren Nicole and Eric. Beatrice is also survived by her siblings Arthur Gendreau and his wife Sheila, Carol Villineau, and Arlene Zousoumas and husband Spiros, sisters-in-law Maryanne Hutchinson and husband David, Elaine Wrobel; also many good friends, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and grand pups. Beatrice was also predeceased by her brother Francis Gendreau, and his wife, Frances (Wrobel), brother-in-law William Villineau and very special niece Cassie Zousoumas.

Wrobel

Family and friends may call at the Fay McCabe Funeral Home, 105 Moore Street, Lowell on Friday from 4 until 8 pm. Beatrice's funeral will begin on Saturday morning at 9 AM from the Funeral Home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. Margaret's Church, 374 Stevens Street, Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, donations in Bea's name may be made to the Greater Lowell Community Foundation, Cassie Zousoumas Memorial Scholarship Fund, 100 Merrimack Street Ste. 202, Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements by the Fay McCabe Funeral Directors 978-459-9222. www.faymccabe.com



View the online memorial for Beatrice A. Wrobel
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fay McCabe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -