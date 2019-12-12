|
Loving Wife, Mother,
Grandmother and Friend
Chelmsford
Beatrice A. Wrobel, longtime resident of Lowell, MA and Barefoot Bay, FL passed away peacefully at her home in Barefoot Bay Friday December 6, 2019. She was 75 years old.
Beatrice was born in Lowell; a daughter of the late Arthur Gendreau and Jennie (Jarosz). She attended St. Peter's School and Keith Hall, worked for Raytheon, was the owner of Lincoln Hardware, and retired from the Lowell School Department where she taught as a substitute and paraprofessional.
Bea enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her lake house in Derry, NH – "the camp." Later in life, she spent her winters in Florida where she loved to golf in the Barefoot Bay Martini League with many of her close friends. Through the years, as a testament to her generosity, she volunteered as part of Friends of Lowell High and St. Margaret's Blessed Virgin Sodality. Bea also loved watching and supporting her grandchildren, Nicole and Eric, in any and all of their endeavors. She had a kind heart and a generous soul, and she was always willing to help wherever and whenever she could. It did not matter if you were a friend, co-worker, student or customer, Bea always treated you like family.
Beatrice was predeceased by her husband Walter of 48 years, and her daughter Katherine who passed away in 1986. She is survived by her devoted sons Walter III of Chelmsford, Kenneth and his wife Tiffany of Fitchburg, and her adoring grandchildren Nicole and Eric. Beatrice is also survived by her siblings Arthur Gendreau and his wife Sheila, Carol Villineau, and Arlene Zousoumas and husband Spiros, sisters-in-law Maryanne Hutchinson and husband David, Elaine Wrobel; also many good friends, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and grand pups. Beatrice was also predeceased by her brother Francis Gendreau, and his wife, Frances (Wrobel), brother-in-law William Villineau and very special niece Cassie Zousoumas.
Family and friends may call at the Fay McCabe Funeral Home, 105 Moore Street, Lowell on Friday from 4 until 8 pm. Beatrice's funeral will begin on Saturday morning at 9 AM from the Funeral Home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. Margaret's Church, 374 Stevens Street, Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, donations in Bea's name may be made to the Greater Lowell Community Foundation, Cassie Zousoumas Memorial Scholarship Fund, 100 Merrimack Street Ste. 202, Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements by the Fay McCabe Funeral Directors 978-459-9222. www.faymccabe.com
Dec. 12, 2019