Beloved wife, mother, grandmother,
sister, aunt and cousin
LOWELL
Beatrice (Vlahakis) Belkakis, 95, of Lowell and a resident of Chelmsford for 63 years, died Tuesday, March 17th at the Saab Residence at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell where she happily spent the last 3 years of her life. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Steven E. C. Belkakis, DMD who died November 30, 1998.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, November 6, 1924, a daughter of the late George and the late Helen (Aggelakos) Vlahakis, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School. Eager to further her education, she then went on to graduate from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education.
She was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell where she was also a member of the Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Penelope.
Before retiring, Beatrice was employed as teacher at the Hellenic American School in Lowell.
Among her many activities, she loved to cook, especially Greek dishes and entertain family and friends with her husband Steven. She travelled the world with Steven and spent many special summers at Seabrook Beach. She was a member of the Chelmsford Garden Club, the Whistler House Museum and the College Club of Greater Lowell.
Beatrice is survived by a son Thomas C. Belkakis and his wife Donna of Hollis, NH; a granddaughter Natalie Denyse and her husband Jordan of Charlestown, MA; a step-grandson Karlton A. Holmes and his husband Eric of Surry, ME; a brother Constantine "Dino" Vlahakis of Lebanon, NH; a niece Katherine Vlahakis and her wife Tricia of New York; a 2nd cousin Debbie Detora of Chelmsford, MA; Beatrice was also blessed to have a close friend and companion in Barbara Christopher who helped her along in her later years.
She was also mother of the late Maxine Guillemette and sister of the late Anne V. Antippas.
BELKAKIS
In accordance with Federal, State and Local authorities surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, there were no calling hours and Funeral Services were held privately for her family. Burial took place at Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell. A Celebration of Life ceremony for Beatrice will be held at a later date yet to be determined. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, Lowell, Ma. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2020