DRACUT - Beatrice F. (Masse) Daigle, 91, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on early Sunday morning August 16, 2020. She was a long time resident of Dracut.
She grew up in Lowell, attended St. Louis School and graduated from St. Louis Academy.
Bea retired after over 30 years of service from the Bedford V.A. and later Hanscom Field Air Force Base.
Bea was a Eucharistic minister at Saint Francis Church for many years. She loved to play cards as well as traveling. She held many positions with the St. Louis Alumni Association, and the Dracut Senior Citizens Center.
She leaves her loving husband Maurice Daigle to whom she was married for 72 years; a son and daughter in law, Dennis Daigle and his wife Donna (Golden); a granddaughter Melinda Sheehan, and two great grandchildren Natalie and Alex Daigle. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters Cecile Lisay, Bernice Masse, and grandson Brian Daigle.
Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. For those attending the visitations, face masks and social distancing will be required to ensure everyone's safety. Due to current restrictions, her Funeral Mass will be private for her immediate family. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 209 West Central Street, Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760.
