Sister Beatrice Gerard Bouvier SUSC died November 28th at the Saab Residence, Lowell, MA.
Born in Pawtucket, RI on June 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Rosealba (Audet) Bouvier. In addition to her Holy Union Sisters, nephews, a niece, grandnephews and grandnieces survive her. She was predeceased by her sisters Helen Boissy, Rita Bouvier and brothers Gerard and Alfred.
Sr. Beatrice Gerard graduated from St. John the Baptist High School, Pawtucket and entered the Holy Union Sisters on December 8, 1946 and pronounced her final vows on July 26, 1954. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Catholic Teachers College, Providence and a Master of Arts Degree in Business Education from Catholic University, Washington.
Sr. Beatrice Gerard taught for nearly thirty years, mainly as a business education teacher in Holy Union High Schools in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In 1978 she began a long career as secretary and treasurer for the former Groton Province of the Holy Union Sisters until she retired in 1999. During these years she also served as treasurer and accountant for The Lighthouse School initially in Lowell and later in Chelmsford, MA. Until recently she continued to perform secretarial and financial duties there. From 1988 to 1994 she also served as treasurer for the Religious of Christian Education.
Sr. Beatrice Gerard attended international meetings of treasurers and served as a delegate to General Chapters of the Holy Union Sisters. She was a member of the Finance Board of the United States Province. In 2016 she celebrated her seventieth anniversary as a Holy Union Sister.
Sr. Beatrice Gerard's Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday December 2 at 10:30AM at St. William Church, 1351 Main Street, Tewksbury. Burial will be at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket, RI. on Thursday, December 3rd at 11 AM. Donations in Sr. Beatrice Gerard's memory may be made to Holy Union Sisters Mission Advancement Office, P.O. BOX 410, MILTON, MA 02186. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, Pepperell MA. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
