(Chetwynd)
Lowell
Beatrice L. (Chetwynd) Callahan, 90 of Lowell, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her daughter's home with her loving family by her side. She was the widow of the late retired Lowell Police Sergeant John R. Callahan, Sr. with whom she shared 40 years of marriage before he passed away in 2001. ??She was born on March 17, 1930 in Boston and was a daughter of the late Maurice H. and the late Beatrice (Hyndman) Chetwynd. She was raised in Melrose, and graduated from Melrose High School Class of 1948.
?For many years, Beatrice worked as a secretary in the banking industry in the Boston area where she met her first husband Donald P. Redpath of Medford, MA with whom she shared two children and lived in Malden and North Reading. She worked for Potter Drug and Chemical in Malden, Boston Safe & Trust Company, and the Malden Trust Company. She then married her late husband, John, and moved to Lowell and later in life worked briefly at the IRS in Andover. She was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church.??The last 13 years, Beatrice has lived at Rogers Hall, Lowell, MA, where she developed many close friendships. She enjoyed singing, gardening, knitting, sewing, card playing, bingo, and reading. She especially enjoyed her knitting group whose friendships she deeply cherished. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family.??Beatrice was the mother of 6 children; Donna (Redpath)(Callahan) Tourville of Tyngsboro, MA, Patrick Callahan and his wife Lillian of Nashua, NH, Diana Coates and her husband Gregory, of Dracut, MA, David Callahan and his wife Patricia of Manchester, NH, Linda Regan and her husband Rodney of Pelham, NH. She was the stepmother of 8 children; John R. Callahan, II and his wife Pamela of Laconia NH, Candace Connor of Chelmsford, MA, Richard Callahan of Lowell, MA, Kerry Callahan of Fort Myers, Florida. She was predeceased by one child, the late Scott (Redpath) Callahan, and four stepchildren, the late James Callahan, the late Rayma Cunha, the late Michael Callahan, and the late Toni Harmon. She was also predeceased by two daughters-in-law and one son-in-law; Lorraine Callahan, Kathleen Callahan, and William Connor. She was predeceased by 4 grandchildren, Caitlan Coates, Keith Callahan, Joseph Callahan, Shannon Callahan and 1 great grandchild, McLean "Mac" Connor.??Beatrice is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and extended family and friends.?
In lieu of flowers it is Beatrice's wish that donations be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
or any charity of your choice
.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK, ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HER CALLING HOURS ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2020 FROM 3-7 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, 978-458-6816. ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 10 A.M. AT THE FUNERAL HOME, PROCESSION WILL FOLLOW TO ST. PATRICK CEMETERY FOR COMMITTAL PRAYERS AT 11 A.M..