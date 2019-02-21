Benjamin T. Quickmire, IV

Beloved Husband, Father,



and Grandfather



LOWELL - Benjamin Thomas Quickmire, IV, the beloved husband of Cathylynn "Cathy" (Langathianos) Quickmire, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday evening, February 14, 2019. He was 69 years old.



Benjamin was born in Somerville on April 25, 1949, a son of the late Benjamin T. Quickmire, III and Frances (McCoy) Quickmire. He attended the Tewksbury Schools and was a graduate of Tewksbury High School. He was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving overseas for three tours aboard supply ships.



Prior to his retirement, Ben was employed as a Pharmacy Technician at Lowell General Hospital.



Ben loved reading and watching Westerns in his free time. He also loved The New England Patriots, and would never miss a football game. Ben was an avid skier, and skied all over New England. He also worked at Nashoba Valley Ski Area for over twenty years. Ben enjoyed getting away to the beach when he could, and stopping for seafood at Brown's. Above all else though, Ben loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Nothing brought him greater joy than spending time with them and watching them grow.



Along with his beloved wife, Cathylynn, Ben leaves behind his son, Benjamin Quickmire, V and his wife Kristen; his daughter Kristy Quickmire Garcia; three step-daughters, Helene Gauthier, Katrina Gauthier and Samantha Gauthier; eight grandchildren, Nicholas Quickmire, Oliver Quickmire, Emma Quickmire, Ella Quickmire, Magdaleno Ramirez, Jamie Martinez, Adrianna Garcia, and Sofia Garcia; his sister, Jeannette O'Neil; his nephew John O'Neil, and his niece Christina O'Neil.



QUICKMIRE - In Lowell, February 14, 2019 at his home, Benjamin T. Quickmire, IV, 69, the beloved husband of Cathylynn Quickmire. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNRAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL on SATURDAY, Feb. 23, 2019 from 12 until 3PM. Ben's Funeral Service will take place in the Funeral Home on SATURDAY at 2:30 PM. A Naval Military Burial at Sea will take place in the spring. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Ben's memory may be made to The Lowell General Hospital Team Walk for Cancer Care, c/o Meg Lemire, 295 Varnum Avenue, Philanthropy Dept., Lowell, MA 01854, or to Circle Home Hospice, 847 Rogers St. Lowell, MA 01852.



ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary