Benton P. Fasano
of Tyngsborough, MA
Benton Patrick Fasano, 72, of Tyngsborough, MA passed away surrounded by his family on September 16, 2019 after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy (nee Armstrong). A calling hour for Benton will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10 to 11 am at the Tyngsborough Funeral Home, 4 Cassaway Dr, Tyngsborough, MA 01879 followed by a service in his memory. Committal prayers will be held after at the Pine Ridge Cemetery, 130 Billerica Rd., Chelmsford, MA. In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking to make a donation in Benton's name to the Grace Lutheran Church, 130 Spit Brook Rd., Nashua, NH 03062. For his complete obituary, directions or condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 20, 2019