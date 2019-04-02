|
Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister LOWELL Bernadette (McGuire) Galvin, 94, died Saturday, March 30 at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Thomas F. Galvin, who died in 1978.
Bernie was born on Feb. 11, 1925 and raised in Lowell, the daughter of Peter and Florence (McGrath) McGuire, and graduated from Lowell High School. She lived in Chelmsford for many years and was a parishioner at St. Mary's Church.
She worked in higher education for more than 20 years, including as executive assistant to then Vice President Mary McGauvran at the University of Massachusetts Lowell before retiring in 1989.
In her younger years, Bernie was an avid bowler, earning many championship trophies, and until very recently played bridge weekly with friends and fellow residents of Chelmsford Crossing. She had enjoyed travelling, especially annual trips to Florida, and summer vacations at Newfound Lake and Seabrook beach. She also seized every opportunity to partake of her favorite delicacies, lobsters and chocolate, and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her much joy later in life. She was known for her wry wit, sly smirk and ability to tell it like it is.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Galvin of Chelmsford, Peter Galvin and his wife Sharon of Dunstable; and one daughter, Patricia McCafferty and her husband Matthew of Andover; 8 grandchildren, Peter Galvin and his wife Crystal, Matthew Galvin and his wife Elizabeth, Thomas Galvin and his wife Kiley, Michael Galvin Jr. and his wife Andrea, Kristen Montplaisir and her husband Eric, Kali Reed and her husband Christopher, Matt McCafferty IV and Meghan McCafferty; 9 great-grandchildren; her sister Dorothy McGuire; and several nieces and nephews. GALVIN Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at ST. MARY CHURCH in CHELMSFORD at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Sacred Heart Endowed Scholarship Fund at UMass Lowell, Charles J. Hoff Center, 1 Perkins St., Lowell, MA, 01854 or at uml.edu/givenow, indicating Sacred Heart. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 2, 2019