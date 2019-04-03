|
Bernadette (McGuire) Galvin
of Lowell
In Lowell, March 30, 2019, at Lowell General, Bernadette (McGuire) Galvin. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at ST. MARY CHURCH in CHELMSFORD at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell.
E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Sacred Heart Endowed Scholarship Fund at UMass Lowell, Charles J. Hoff Center, 1 Perkins St., Lowell, MA, 01854 or at uml.edu/givenow, indicating Sacred Heart. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.
(978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019