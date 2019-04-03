Lowell Sun Obituaries

O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. MARY CHURCH in CHELMSFORD
Bernadette (McGuire) Galvin

Bernadette (McGuire) Galvin Obituary
Bernadette (McGuire) Galvin
of Lowell

In Lowell, March 30, 2019, at Lowell General, Bernadette (McGuire) Galvin. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at ST. MARY CHURCH in CHELMSFORD at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell.

E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Sacred Heart Endowed Scholarship Fund at UMass Lowell, Charles J. Hoff Center, 1 Perkins St., Lowell, MA, 01854 or at uml.edu/givenow, indicating Sacred Heart. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.

(978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
