longtime resident of Lowell and Dracut DRACUT Bernadette 'Bea' (Donovan) Grover, 80, a longtime resident of Lowell and Dracut, passed away June 3, 2019, at Fairhaven Nursing Home with her family by her side.
A daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Donovan, she was born January 18, 1939, in Boston, Massachusetts. She is predeceased by her late husband Frederick Grover, her brothers, James, Jack, and Arthur Donovan;and her sisters, Helen Downey and Mary Gagne.
A loving and devoted mother, Bea enjoyed being Nana to her many grandchildren. She also enjoyed long walks, mystery novels, and summers at the beach. She was employed by Ideal Tape Company of Lowell for over twenty years before her retirement.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Claire and Donald McHugh of Orange; her six children and their spouses, Thomas Grover and Amanda Vanderhorst of Danvers, Timothy and Christine Grover of Dracut, Theresa Grover of Lowell,Tracy Nicholson of Pepperell, Theodore Grover of Lowell, and Tina and Eugene Fitzgerald of Attleborough; as well as her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Grover ON THURSDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 4 UNTIL 8 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY, JUNE 7 AT 10 A.M. AT THE FUNERAL HOME. BURIAL IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 5, 2019