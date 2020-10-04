TYNGSBOROUGH – Bernadette "Bunny" (Sorrentino) Harper- LeBoeuf, age 55, a resident of Tyngsborough, passed away on October 1, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of George LeBoeuf, with whom she had been married for 9 years and together for 26.
Born in Lowell on August 25, 1965, she was the daughter of Teresa B. (Lipomi) Sorrentino of Lowell and the late Michael Sorrentino. She was educated in the Lowell school system and a graduate of Chelmsford High School. She then earned a Bachelor's degree in Education.
Prior to her illness, she was employed as a teacher at the former Stony Brook Montessori School in Chelmsford,MA. Bunny enjoyed working with the Veterans at the Tyngsborough American Legion: she volunteered as a member of the Town of Tyngsborough Board of Health, and was a member of the Tyngsborough American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
Bunny enjoyed gardening, shopping, going to plays, the beach, trips to the mountains, arts and crafts, Keno and the casinos, but what was most important was her family and friends. Two of the biggest joys in her life were becoming a mother and grandmother.
Surviving her in addition to her husband and mother are her children, Nichole B. Kuilan and her husband Upshua of Chelmsford, Erin C. Fuller and her husband Jeremy of Lowell, Steven G. LeBoeuf of Tyngsborough, Michael J Leboeuf of TX, Ryan Eaton and his wife Erin of Westminster,Ma , Kevin Eaton and his wife Melissa of Merrimack, NH and Joseph A. Eaton of Tyngsborough; twelve grandchildren, Katalina, Cheyenne, Allison, Addison, Elijah, Abrielle, Skylar, Andrew, Abby, Ella, Jack and Charlie, her beloved dog Ralph and also many dear friends.
In addition she is also predeceased by Mark R. Harper of Tyngsboro and her brother Michael Sorrentino of Lowell.
Relatives and friends will be received on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. Those attending the service will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to ensure everyone's safety. Those wishing may make a donation in her memory to the Mass General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com
