Beloved mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister and aunt
PEPPERELL
Bernadette "Rinky" (Pillsbury) Hills, age 86, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her four boys and family on Wednesday, April 29th after a courageous battle. Rinky was born in Pepperell, Massachusetts on December 30, 1933 to Irving and Marion (Kiely) Pillsbury. She was a lifelong resident of Pepperell. She attended Pepperell schools and worked as an office manager and school bus driver for the local bus company. She was a loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Her family was the center of her life. She was happiest being surrounded by her four boys and their families. She could be found baking, cooking a wonderful meal, or lending a helping hand to those in need.
She is pre-deceased by Thomas Pillsbury, Joyce T. Chapman, and David "Ticky" Pillsbury. She leaves her children Irving Hills, his wife Valerie, Leland Hills, Oscar Hills and his wife Patricia, and John Hills and Kristina; 14 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren. Rinky is also survived by her siblings Betty Pillsbury Cleary, Mary Jane Pillsbury, Irving Pillsbury, Jr., Elaine Newsham, Martha Spaulding, Barbara Labadini, John Pillsbury, Nancy Reagan and Denise Pillsbury.
HILLS
Bernadette "Rinky" F. (Pillsbury) age 86 of Pepperell. April 29, 2020. Due to current circumstances, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 Arrangements by the BADGER FUNERAL HOME, 45 School Street, Groton, MA. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.