Bernadette (Pillsbury) Hills
1933 - 2020
Beloved mother, grandmother,

great-grandmother, sister and aunt

PEPPERELL

Bernadette "Rinky" (Pillsbury) Hills, age 86, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her four boys and family on Wednesday, April 29th after a courageous battle. Rinky was born in Pepperell, Massachusetts on December 30, 1933 to Irving and Marion (Kiely) Pillsbury. She was a lifelong resident of Pepperell. She attended Pepperell schools and worked as an office manager and school bus driver for the local bus company. She was a loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Her family was the center of her life. She was happiest being surrounded by her four boys and their families. She could be found baking, cooking a wonderful meal, or lending a helping hand to those in need.

She is pre-deceased by Thomas Pillsbury, Joyce T. Chapman, and David "Ticky" Pillsbury. She leaves her children Irving Hills, his wife Valerie, Leland Hills, Oscar Hills and his wife Patricia, and John Hills and Kristina; 14 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren. Rinky is also survived by her siblings Betty Pillsbury Cleary, Mary Jane Pillsbury, Irving Pillsbury, Jr., Elaine Newsham, Martha Spaulding, Barbara Labadini, John Pillsbury, Nancy Reagan and Denise Pillsbury.

HILLS

Bernadette "Rinky" F. (Pillsbury) age 86 of Pepperell. April 29, 2020. Due to current circumstances, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 Arrangements by the BADGER FUNERAL HOME, 45 School Street, Groton, MA. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.





Published in Lowell Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rinky was a great lady, always had a smile and a ready laugh! She was loved and will be missed by so many. Heaven has gained another angel!
Kelly Wheeler
Friend
My regards to your family, I remember her being my bus driver
Robert Shattuck
Dear Lee, Oscar and family, So sorry to hear of your loss. It's never easy to lose a Mom no matter how old you are, and I know she will be missed by many family and friends in Pepperell. And how unfortunate for this loss to happen in this difficult time in the U.S. My sincere sympathy and love to all of you, Caren Williams
Caren Williams
Family Friend
I've known Rinky for such a very long time. She was a kind amazing lady, she will be missed. Sending prayers and much love to her family
Joan Blood
Neighbor
To all the hills..you guys and rinky was family to me more than my own..soo many great memories and great times..im so sorry to see this today.sitting here with tears in my eyes.she was like my 2nd mom.please if I can do anything at all please don't hesitate..rinky was my father's whole world for so many years..and the whole hills family has been part of mine.RIP rinky.
Ronald Rajanieni
Mother
So sorry to hear of her passing. She had a great personality and was fun to be around.
Mary Reagan Bishop
Friend
We are going to miss her great generosity, great sense of humor, beautiful smile but most of all, her total love and commitment to her family. RIP beautiful lady, you will be thought of with love always.
Sis Willaims
Family Friend
So sorry to hear! Have known Rinky and whole family as long as I can remember. Condolences to the entire family and extended family! Mark Cotter
Mark Cotter
Friend
