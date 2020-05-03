To all the hills..you guys and rinky was family to me more than my own..soo many great memories and great times..im so sorry to see this today.sitting here with tears in my eyes.she was like my 2nd mom.please if I can do anything at all please don't hesitate..rinky was my father's whole world for so many years..and the whole hills family has been part of mine.RIP rinky.

Ronald Rajanieni

Mother