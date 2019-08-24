|
|
"Bernie"
Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother
LOWELL
Bernadette M. (Dunn) Chartrand, 79, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, after a lengthy illness, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Roger J. Chartrand, and together they celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Bernadette was born in Lowell on January 1, 1940, a daughter of the late Wilfred and Lillian (Perigny) Dunn. She was educated in the Lowell Schools, and was a graduate of St. Louis Academy. After high school Bernie entered the Novitiate in Petersham, Massachusetts which deepened Bernie's lifelong love of her Catholic religion and the Catholic Church. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Marie's Parish and gave of her time as a volunteer at many of their fundraisers and parish gatherings. Bernie was also a member of St. Ann's Sodality. At a young age, Bernadette met and married the love of her life, Roger. The two were married on April 28, 1962 and made their home in Lowell. This is where they raised their four sons, Ronald, Glenn, Kenneth, and Roger. For many years, Bernadette was employed as a Key Punch Operator in the printing department of Courier Citizen in Lowell. Prior to her retirement she was a volunteer at Lowell's House of Hope. Bernie went on to become the Manager of the House of Hope and was an important part of the organization that kept the city's women and children safe. Bernadette's exemplary work was recognized by the City of Lowell and she was presented with a key to the city. Bernie had many lifelong friends in Lowell and was a member of a tightly knit Girl's Club. She had many hobbies and enjoyed embroidering, quilting, gardening, and cooking and would can her food, especially her famous tomatoes. Bernadette's caramel was well known and she loved preparing it to share with her family and friends. Bernadette could always be counted on to make Holy Day banners for the inside of St. Marie's Parish. She loved hosting cookouts, parties, and preparing food for her friends and family. She loved caining chairs, antique furniture, and going to flea markets with Roger. Bernadette was a sports fan, especially football, the Patriots and Tom Brady. In addition to her husband, Bernadette is survived by her sons, Ronald R. Chartrand, Glenn J. Chartrand, Kenneth E. Chartrand and his wife, Carol L. (Tremblay) and Roger J. Chartrand, Jr. all of Lowell; two sisters, Yvette Tousignant and her husband Phillip of Milton, NH and Claudia Russell of Haverhill; her brother, William W. "Bill" Dunn and his wife Marie J. (Trainor) of Lowell; her grandchildren, Brian and Aria, both of Lowell, several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She was a sister of the late Ronald L. Dunn. Bernie's family would like to thank her daughter-in-law, Carol, for her medical advice and support during the entire length of her illness as well as Merrimack Valley Hospice and The Visiting Angels.
Chartrand
In Lowell, August 21, 2019, Bernadette M. "Bernie" (Dunn) Chartrand, 79, the beloved wife of Roger J. Chartrand with whom she enjoyed 57 years of marriage.
Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on MONDAY from 4 until 8 P.M. Bernadette's FUNERAL MASS will begin on TUESDAY MORNING at 9 o'clock from the Funeral Home, followed by her FUNERAL MASS at 10 o'clock at HOLY FAMILY PARISH- ST. MARIE'S CHURCH, corner of Chamberlain and Grafton Sts., Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Donations may be made in Bernadette's memory to Merrimack Valley Hospice 360 Merrimack St. Lawrence, MA 01843.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
View the online memorial for Bernadette M. Chartrand
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 24, 2019