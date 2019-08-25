Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
HOLY FAMILY PARISH- ST. MARIE'S CHURCH
corner of Chamberlain and Grafton Sts.
Lowell, MA
View Map
Bernadette M. "Bernie" Chartrand


1940 - 2019
Bernadette M. "Bernie" Chartrand Obituary
Bernadette M. "Bernie" Chartrand
of Lowell

In Lowell, August 21, 2019, Bernadette M. "Bernie" (Dunn) Chartrand, 79, the beloved wife of Roger J. Chartrand with whom she enjoyed 57 years of marriage.

Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on MONDAY from 4 until 8 P.M. Bernadette's FUNERAL will begin on TUESDAY MORNING at 9 o'clock from the Funeral Home, followed by her FUNERAL MASS at 10 o'clock at HOLY FAMILY PARISH- ST. MARIE'S CHURCH, corner of Chamberlain and Grafton Sts. Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Donations may be made in Bernadette's memory to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
