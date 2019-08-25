|
Bernadette M. "Bernie" Chartrand
of Lowell
In Lowell, August 21, 2019, Bernadette M. "Bernie" (Dunn) Chartrand, 79, the beloved wife of Roger J. Chartrand with whom she enjoyed 57 years of marriage.
Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on MONDAY from 4 until 8 P.M. Bernadette's FUNERAL will begin on TUESDAY MORNING at 9 o'clock from the Funeral Home, followed by her FUNERAL MASS at 10 o'clock at HOLY FAMILY PARISH- ST. MARIE'S CHURCH, corner of Chamberlain and Grafton Sts. Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Donations may be made in Bernadette's memory to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843.
