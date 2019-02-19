Bernadette Mary



"Bernie" Jones

lifelong resident of Chelmsford



CHELMSFORD - Bernadette Mary "Bernie" (Cloutier) Jones, a lifelong resident of Chelmsford, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2019 at the age of 50. She was the beloved wife of Brian M. Jones with whom she enjoyed 17 years of marriage.



She was born in Lowell on November 4, 1968 and was a daughter of Helen E. (Kukulski) Cloutier and the late Ronald J. Cloutier.



Bernadette grew up in Chelmsford and was a 1986 graduate of Chelmsford High School and earned her Associate's Degree from Middlesex Community College. She had been employed as an administrative assistant for Four In One Co. since October. Bernadette always had a positive and upbeat personality with a wonderful sense of humor. She loved animals, family vacations, kayaking, taking family walks and all things Disney. More than anything else, Bernadette had a fierce love for her family and constantly put her husband and children first, never thinking of herself.



In addition to her loving husband and her beloved mother, Bernadette leaves her cherished children; Nathan and Skye Jones, sisters; Mary Cloutier of Chelmsford and Lynne Dunn and her husband Robert Hayes of Chelmsford, nieces; Megan Dunn and Tayla Bradfield, and nephews; Darren and Brady Jones and Jacob Hayes. She also leaves her mother-in-law Lou Ann Jones of Lowell, father-in-law Brian Jones, Sr. and his wife Victoria of Ossipee, NH, her brother-in-law Dan Jones and his wife Cindy of Methuen and her loyal and loving dog, Bella.



JONES - Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, from 4 to 7 pm, at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD followed by interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research, Donor Services, P. O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX, 75265 or Great Dog Rescue NE, 9 Bartlett Street, No. 316, Andover, MA 01810 (www.gdrne.com). Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary