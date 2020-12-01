1/1
Bernard J. Donovan
Dracut

Bernard J. Donovan, 62, a resident of Dracut, passed away on November 27, 2020 of extensive stage lung cancer. He was the beloved husband of Karen L. Donovan with whom he shared 44 years of marriage, 3 beautiful children and 2 grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Katie L. Donovan of Amesbury and Sean M. Donovan of Nashua, NH and his grandchildren Devin P. Donovan and Cora L. Donovan. He is predeceased by his son Patrick B. Donovan.

He was born in Somerville to the late James and Elizabeth Donovan. He is survived by his sister Heidi Ayers, brothers Daniel Donovan and Timothy Donovan and predeceased by his sibling James T. Donovan.

Bernard was known by his family as the best dad and papa in the whole wide world. He was known by his friends and coworkers as Bernie Donovan, Iron worker extraordinaire.

He was a lifelong Local 7 iron worker with a love and passion for the ocean, surfing, drums and most of all his wife and family. He was loved by all and will be missed by many. His blue eyes were as kind as his heart and his long hair was as crazy as his personality.

He always said, "I'm the luckiest man in the world because of my beautiful family."

Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date by the ocean that he adored.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernard's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of DRACUT FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
November 30, 2020
You are the kindest, caring and most loving man. I will miss seeing you-till we meet again. Love Kay
Kay Ayotte
Friend
