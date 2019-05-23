|
|
Bernard (Bernie) J. Nealon
formerly of Dracut, MA
Bernard (Bernie) J. Nealon passed away peacefully with his loving wife Barbara by his side on May 14, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Bernie was born in Lowell MA to Leo and Hazel Nealon and grew up on the family farm in Dracut, MA. He was married to his beloved wife, Barbara (Boumila), for 54 years. Together they raised two sons while committed to their individual professions, enjoying their lives as a small family of four. In 1962, Bernie graduated from Dracut High School, Dracut, MA.
In 1964 Bernie began building their home in Dracut, MA which he and his wife Barbara would spend together for the next 35 years. In 1990 Bernie built their second home on Lake Wicwas in Meredith, NH, where they spent 21 years vacationing and entertaining family and friends enjoying all the seasons the Lakes Region has to offer. Bernie was an active member in Carpenters Local Union #49 in Lowell MA for 25 Years. During this time, he also started a business raising Pheasants on family property in Dracut, MA. Doing business as B & B Pheasantry Game Bird Ranch, Bernie became a reliable resource for Boston restaurants and hotels to elegantly serve pheasants to their customers.
After 10 years working with Raythteon Company in Facilities Management, Bernie changed careers and became a Certified Nursing Assistant. For seven years he shared time employed with private clients, as well as supporting several Nursing Homes in the greater Meredith area. Bernie was a member of the Meredith Rotary, as well as a volunteer at Lakes Region General Hospital and the Meals on Wheels Program in Meredith, NH. Over the years Bernie took great pleasure in riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle especially during Motorcycle Week, Treasure Hunting in NH and ME beaches with his metal detector, and at home strumming his Banjo.
Bernie was predeceased by his loving son Patrick J. Nealon. Surviving Bernie are his wife Barbara, his son Barry J. Nealon of Bar Harbor, ME, sisters Hazel Desrochers of Hudson, FL, Shirley Nealon of Spring Hill, FL, Janet Cucchiara of Rochester, NY and brother Leo Nealon of Dracut, MA. He is also survived by sisters- in- law Marcia Nugent and Joanne Bishop, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Barbara is very thankful of the loving caregivers and nurses and professional administrators at Forestview Manor for their care and compassion that allowed Bernie dignity to the end of his life.
NEALON - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10AM. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Memorial donations in memory of Bernie may be made to , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 23, 2019