Bernice M. (Krysiak) Goldsmith
of Haverhill; 100
Bernice M. (Krysiak) Goldsmith, 100, of Haverhill, died Wednesday, March 11, at Hannah Duston Healthcare Center, Haverhill.
She was born in Easthampton, MA, on December 30, 1919 daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Sakowska) Krysiak.
Bernice was educated in the Lowell School System. She taught English as a second language in Everett and was often cited for her contributions to the program. She loved gardening and had an enviable green thumb. She was an advocate of natural remedies. and swore by the maxim "An apple a day…" . She referred to herself as "stara kobieta" - old woman in Polish. Anyone having the opportunity to meet her would not soon forget her.
She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Goldsmith, Sr. and mother of the late Mary Theresa Delahunty.
Her survivors include children; Joseph F. Goldsmith, Jr. and his wife Mary of Plaistow, NH, Maryann Harte and her husband Vincent of Hull, grandchildren, Mackenzie and Riley Harte, Lauren Goldsmith, Magen Goldsmith and her wife Karine Stephens and three great-grandchildren, Declan Melendy, Hudson Goldsmith/Stephens and Jenelle Williams.
At the request of the family, services will be private with interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Bradford - Haverhill.
Contribution in her memory may be made to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden(https://www.bbg.org/support/donate).
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 15, 2020