Bernice Mary (Rowe) Abdinoor
DRACUT, MA

Bernice Mary (Rowe) Abdinoor, 92, died peacefully, Thursday, June 18th, at the High Pointe House in Haverhill surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Abdinoor, who passed away in 2015.

Bernice was born in Lowell on May 13, 1928, a daughter of the late Bertha (Vincent) and Edward Rowe. She graduated from Lowell High School and went on to receive her Associate's degree in Business.

Bernice took extremely good care of her three children and her husband, nurturing them with lots of love and affection.

In her free time, she loved to garden, take cruises, decorate cakes, and plan extravagant parties, as she was known for being a great hostess. Additionally, she was a woman of faith and attended both St. Francis and St. Michael's Churches. However, she valued spending time with her family above anything else.

Bernice is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Susan M. Doyle and her husband John, Michael E. Abdinoor, and Steven Abdinoor all of Dracut; 4 grandchildren, Joelle, Amy, Stacy, and Michael; and 3 great-grandchildren, Rory, Taylor, and Konnor.

In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her brothers, Walter and Douglas Rowe, and sisters, Jeanne Rowe, Carol Burgoyne, and Beverly Larkin.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Merrimack Valley Hospice for their care and compassion.

Abdinoor

All services will be held private with her burial to take place in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernice's name to the Merrimack Valley Hospice 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.
