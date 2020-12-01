1/1
Bernice (Ellis) Packard
1928 - 2020
Littleton

Bernice (Ellis) Packard, 92, a long-time Littleton, MA, resident, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020, in Groton, MA.

Bernice was born on April 5, 1928, in Mt. Holly, VT, the eldest child of the late Agnes (Johnson) Ellis. She spent her younger years in Belmont, VT, before calling Littleton "home" during her teenage years, where she attended Littleton High School.

Bernice is survived by three children: Richard F. Packard, Jr., of Fort Plain, NY; Irene P. Coyle and her husband, Harold P. Coyle, Jr., of Ayer, MA; and Holly P. Bell and her husband, Samuel D. Bell, of Littleton, MA; seven grandchildren: Richard F. Packard, III, and his wife, Teresa, of Leominster, MA; Amber Marie Girard, of Cherry Valley, NY; Marjorie E. Bell and her husband, Richard Perry, of Woburn, MA; Jessica M. Packard and her wife, Kaitlen Adams, of Raleigh, NC; Carolyn P. Bell, of Watertown, MA; Brian A. Packard, of Chelmsford, MA; and Daniel C. Packard, of Lunenburg, MA; and four great-grandchildren: Skyler Girard, Kelsey Girard, Riley Packard, and Katelyn Packard. Bernice is further survived by a sister, Elsie Burton, of Pierson, FL. In addition to her parents, Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Richard F. Packard, Sr.; a son, Ashley B. Packard; and two brothers, George Ellis and Frank Ellis.

Funeral services for Bernice are private; she will be buried in the family plot at Westlawn Cemetery in Littleton, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

New England Quilt Museum, 18 Shattuck St., Lowell, MA 01852

Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773

Littleton Scholarship Trust, PO Box 693, Littleton, MA 01460

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Bernice (Ellis) Packard

Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Missy Packard was a wonderful lady. She was one of my Girl Scout leaders and I learned many things from her. Her quilting skills were wonderful. I will miss her.
Jean Mickle
Friend
November 30, 2020
Good memories of Bernice.
Sue Ahnrud
Friend
