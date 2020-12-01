Littleton
Bernice (Ellis) Packard, 92, a long-time Littleton, MA, resident, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020, in Groton, MA.
Bernice was born on April 5, 1928, in Mt. Holly, VT, the eldest child of the late Agnes (Johnson) Ellis. She spent her younger years in Belmont, VT, before calling Littleton "home" during her teenage years, where she attended Littleton High School.
Bernice is survived by three children: Richard F. Packard, Jr., of Fort Plain, NY; Irene P. Coyle and her husband, Harold P. Coyle, Jr., of Ayer, MA; and Holly P. Bell and her husband, Samuel D. Bell, of Littleton, MA; seven grandchildren: Richard F. Packard, III, and his wife, Teresa, of Leominster, MA; Amber Marie Girard, of Cherry Valley, NY; Marjorie E. Bell and her husband, Richard Perry, of Woburn, MA; Jessica M. Packard and her wife, Kaitlen Adams, of Raleigh, NC; Carolyn P. Bell, of Watertown, MA; Brian A. Packard, of Chelmsford, MA; and Daniel C. Packard, of Lunenburg, MA; and four great-grandchildren: Skyler Girard, Kelsey Girard, Riley Packard, and Katelyn Packard. Bernice is further survived by a sister, Elsie Burton, of Pierson, FL. In addition to her parents, Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Richard F. Packard, Sr.; a son, Ashley B. Packard; and two brothers, George Ellis and Frank Ellis.
Funeral services for Bernice are private; she will be buried in the family plot at Westlawn Cemetery in Littleton, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:
New England Quilt Museum, 18 Shattuck St., Lowell, MA 01852
Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773
Littleton Scholarship Trust, PO Box 693, Littleton, MA 01460
