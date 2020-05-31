Bertha A. (DeRoche) Zabierek
1933 - 2020
of Methuen; 87

Bertha A. (DeRoche) Zabierek, 87, a resident of Methuen passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at Nevins Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the wife of Eugene W. Zabierek, with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage. She was born in Salem, NH on May 23, 1933 to the late Thomas J. DeRoche and Elizabeth Wilson.

Bertha was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. With her warm personality, twinkle in her eye, and contagious smile she made friends everywhere she went. She could be found with a paint brush in her hand or out antiquing with her husband, always searching for the perfect piece to paint. We know her beautiful soul is flying high, surrounded by daisies.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her son Gary Zabierek and his wife Debra of Methuen, MA, her daughter Gail Zabierek and her wife Pam of Placerville, CA, her granddaughters Ashley Chester and her husband John, Alyssa Carsanaro and her wife Arianna, her step grandchildren Ryan Bergeson and his fiancé Brittany and Maddi Stark and her husband Nolan, three great grandchildren Mikaela and Johnny Chester, and Aaron Carsanaro, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving grandson Aaron Zabierek and her siblings, Leo DeRoche, Harold DeRoche, Doris Morin, and Irene Roy.

Zabierek

Services will be private. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Methuen. In lieu of flowers, Bertha's family has requested donations be made in her memory to Nevins Nursing and Rehab Center, 10 Ingalls Ct., Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements are by the Dewhirst and Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway Methuen, MA 01844. To leave an online condolence, please visit Bertha's tribute page at www.dewhirstbolesfuneral.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
