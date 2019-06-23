Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
25 North Road
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Maahs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha B. Maahs


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bertha B. Maahs Obituary
formerly of Dracut, MA; 88

Chelmsford

Bertha B."Bobbie" (Jasmin) (Corcoran) Maahs, beloved wife of Horst Joachim Maahs, passed away surrounded by her family at her Chelmsford residence on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was 88.

Born in Dracut on January 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Alfred R. and Eva M.(Pelletier) Jasmin.

Bobbie grew up in Dracut and was a graduate of Dracut High School. She then attended Lowell Commercial College. Prior to her retirement Bertha was employed for 18 years as a medical secretary at Merrimack Urology Associates.

Bertha was a communicant of St. Mary Parish in Chelmsford for many years. She was an avid crocheter and loved making Afghans, blankets, sweaters and hats for family members. Bobbie looked forward to crocheting a blanket for every newborn baby in the family.

Bobbie's family would like to thank everyone at Circle Home Health and Hospice, Merrimack Valley Hospice, and Dr. David Pickul and his staff for the exceptional care given to Bobbie throughout her illness.

Surviving her besides her husband Horst are a brother, Edward Jasmin of Salem, NH; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Charles Dube of Penacook, NH, Hugo and Wanda Maahs of Groton; and many nieces and nephews. Bobbie was predeceased by her husband Paul Corcoran, and her sisters, Irene Dube, and Cecile Dupuis.

Maahs

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bobbie's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street from 8:30 to 10:00 AM on Wednesday. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM in St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery. Donations in Bobbie's name may be made to the Lowell General Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, 01854 or to the . For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Bertha B. Maahs
Published in Lowell Sun on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now