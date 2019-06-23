|
formerly of Dracut, MA; 88
Chelmsford
Bertha B."Bobbie" (Jasmin) (Corcoran) Maahs, beloved wife of Horst Joachim Maahs, passed away surrounded by her family at her Chelmsford residence on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was 88.
Born in Dracut on January 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Alfred R. and Eva M.(Pelletier) Jasmin.
Bobbie grew up in Dracut and was a graduate of Dracut High School. She then attended Lowell Commercial College. Prior to her retirement Bertha was employed for 18 years as a medical secretary at Merrimack Urology Associates.
Bertha was a communicant of St. Mary Parish in Chelmsford for many years. She was an avid crocheter and loved making Afghans, blankets, sweaters and hats for family members. Bobbie looked forward to crocheting a blanket for every newborn baby in the family.
Bobbie's family would like to thank everyone at Circle Home Health and Hospice, Merrimack Valley Hospice, and Dr. David Pickul and his staff for the exceptional care given to Bobbie throughout her illness.
Surviving her besides her husband Horst are a brother, Edward Jasmin of Salem, NH; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Charles Dube of Penacook, NH, Hugo and Wanda Maahs of Groton; and many nieces and nephews. Bobbie was predeceased by her husband Paul Corcoran, and her sisters, Irene Dube, and Cecile Dupuis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bobbie's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street from 8:30 to 10:00 AM on Wednesday. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM in St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery. Donations in Bobbie's name may be made to the Lowell General Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, 01854 or to the . For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
