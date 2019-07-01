Lowell Sun Obituaries
Bertha G. Deprez

Bertha G. Deprez Obituary
of Wilmington

Wilmington

Bertha G. (Gouveia) Deprez, age 81, of Wilmington, passed away suddenly on June 26, 2019. Bertha was the beloved wife of the late Albert J. Deprez, devoted mother of Steven Deprez of North Billerica and Christine Hagberg and her husband Brian of Hopkinton. Loving Grandma of Isabel, Amelia and Paul, cherished daughter of the late Antonio and Mary C. (Nunes) Gouveia. Bertha is also survived by many dear friends.

Deprez

Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Wednesday, July 3rd at 9:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 2nd from 4:00-7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bertha's memory may be made to A.I.M. (Access is Mandatory), c/o Gloria Diehl, 12 Hamlin Lane, Wilmington, MA 01887. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Bertha G. Deprez
Published in Lowell Sun on July 1, 2019
