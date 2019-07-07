|
of Salem, NH
Bertrand "Bert" Frederick, of Salem, NH passed away on July 4, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Bert was born on December 16, 1941 in Lawrence, MA to the late Bertrand A. Frederick and Pauline (Nolet) Frederick. Bert graduated from Woodbury High School in Salem, NH in 1959. He served two years in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965. Bert spent many years raising a family while residing in Westford, MA. He later resided in Lowell, MA before returning to Salem NH. Bert obtained a degree in Turf management from the University of Massachusetts and went on to spend over thirty years as the Golf Course Superintendent of Vesper Country Club in Tyngsborough, MA. He dedicated his life to the golf course industry. He was known for his strong work ethic and his desire for perfection. He was a long-time member of the Golf Course Superintendent's Association of America, and was well known and featured for the cultivation of his "Vesper Velvet Bentgrass".
Upon his retirement from Vesper, Bert continued to consult and share his expertise in the development of golf courses across New England. He spent many of those years at Mt. Hood Golf Course in Melrose, MA. Throughout his career, Bert built many lifelong friendships whom he remained close with until his passing.
Bert enjoyed his family, friends, and vacations with his grandchildren. Bert never missed the opportunity to brag about his four grandchildren. In addition to his stern work ethic, Bert is perhaps best remembered for his generous heart. He was always there to help his family and friends in times of need. When he wasn't hard at work on the golf course, Bert enjoyed Playing golf, fishing, skiing, and trips to the casino.
Bert leaves behind his daughter Jill Overko and her husband Ron of Hampstead, NH; his son Gregory Frederick and his wife Kelly of Townsend, MA; his four grandchildren, Victoria and Michael Overko of Hampstead, NH and Marc and Donald Frederick of Townsend, MA; his 9 siblings, Diane Marty of Michigan, Helene Posluzny of Methuen, MA, Paula Redman of Salem, NH, Charlene Frederick and her husband Richard Gaucher of Tucson, AZ, Judy Frederick of NC, Linda Troisi and her husband George of Barnstead, NH, Mary Moir of Salem, NH, Ann Gagne and her husband Tom of Salem NH, Marc Frederick and his wife Christine of Pioneer, CA; his nephew Justin Gagne of Franklin, MA and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 11th from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Friday July 12th at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 40 Main St. Salem, NH. Burial is in the State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
Memorial contributions in Bertrand's name may be made to: Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg 9, Lawrence, MA 01843.
