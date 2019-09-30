|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother,
and Great-Grandmother
LOWELL
Bessie (Dragoumanos) Cricones, age 92, of Tyngsboro, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Apollo J. Cricones, to whom she was married for 68 years until his death in 2016.
Born in Lowell, MA on November 26, 1926, she was a daughter of the late John and Georgia Dragoumanos. Bessie graduated from Lowell High School and went on to work for Sanders Electronics Company and Computer Vision of Bedford for many years until her retirement. Bessie liked to stay busy and continued to work at various part-time jobs even after her retirement.
Bessie enjoyed spending summers with family at her home in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She also enjoyed spending winters at her home in Ormand Beach, Florida.
Among many interests, Bessie enjoyed knitting and was known for her beautiful blankets and sweaters, gifting them to the babies in the family.
Most of all, she loved her family and was always generous with her time and energy. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Bessie is the much-loved mother of Dennis P. Cricones and his wife Elizabeth of Florida, Jon P. Cricones and his companion Mary Midgley of Tyngsboro, and Peter P. Cricones and his wife Kathleen of Tyngsboro. The cherished Yiayia of Paul, Erica, Carla and Peter. The adored "little Yiayia" to eight great-grandchildren, Caleb, Alexia, Connor, Ava, Olivia, Kaylee, Alice and Ella.
She is remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Bessie was the dear sister of late Anna Gikas, Rita Leoutsakos and Peter Dragoumanos.
Cricones
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Wednesday October 2 from 4 pm until 7 pm. Her Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, on October 3 at 10 am. Burial will follow in Edson Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online message or condolence please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 30, 2019