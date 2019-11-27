|
a longtime resident of Dracut
DRACUT
Bessie "Betty" (Lekas) Labrecque, 89, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away on Monday, November 25 at Lowell General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland "Smokey" Labrecque who died in 1991.
She was born in Lowell on September 27, 1930, and was a daughter of the late Evangelos "Ted" and Emilia (Rapecko) Lekas. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1948.
Prior to her retirement, Bessie was employed for many years in the Tax Department in the Town of Dracut. She then went on to volunteer for 10 years as a foster grandmother at the Greenmont Avenue School in Dracut. Earlier in her career she was employed by Litchfield Oil Company in Dracut.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis Church in Dracut and was an active member of the Dracut Senior Citizens, where she loved her afternoon crocheting with her friends.
Bessie enjoyed crocheting, reading, cooking and traveling, but above all else she enjoyed time in the company of her loving family, especially her granddaughters who were the apples of her eye. Cape Cod was their favorite place where they had great times together.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Steven Beauvais of Dracut with whom she resided, a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Gloria Labrecque of Nashua, NH; three granddaughters, Rebecca Ford, and Alexandra Beauvais of Dracut and Victoria Beauvais, of New York City; her brother, Sambati "Sam" Lekas and his wife Linda Lekas of Chelmsford; sister in law Elaine Lekas of Tyngsboro; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Camille and Omer Matte of Dracut and Charles and Mary Ann Kuenzler of Lowell; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, with whom she spent many fun times together. She was also the sister of the late Anna Kuenzler, and William "Bill" Lekas, aunt of the late Evangelos "Ted" Lekas; and the sister-in-law of the late Theresa Labrecque, Fred and Rita Brox, Dennis Labrecque and Normand Labrecque.
Bessie's family would like to offer a special thank you to her medical team and healthcare providers for their love and attention.
Her smile and zest for life will be missed.
LABRECQUE
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bessie's Life Celebration to be held at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street in Lowell on Friday from 3 until 7 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd, Dracut on Saturday at 11:00AM. Burial in Richardson Cemetery in Dracut. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bessie's name to Brenda Murphy Dolliver Memorial Foundation, 19 Lori Ln Londonderry, NH 03053 or to the Dracut Food Pantry, 1934 Lakeview Ave, Dracut, MA 01826. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 27, 2019