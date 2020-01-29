|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother and Sister
BILLERICA
Betty A. Glavin, Age 92, beloved wife of the late John T. Glavin Sr. died Monday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington surrounded by her family.
She was born in Groton, March 19, 1927, a daughter of the late Edward and Pearl (Harvey) Leavitt and was a resident of Billerica for most of her life.
Betty was employed as a Clerk for the B&M Railroad for 20 years prior to her retirement. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Abelli and her husband Richard of Billerica; her sons, John Glavin Jr. and his wife Michelle, Kevin Glavin and his fiancé Sandra Sullivan and Brian Glavin and his wife Catherine all of Billerica, Richard Glavin and his wife Jeanne of Nashua, NH and Robert Glavin of Ipswich; her sisters, Margaret MacArthur and Roberta Bocko of FL; mother-in-law of Joseph Higgins of Billerica and the late Lorna Glavin and Joyce Glavin. She was the mother of the late Kathleen Higgins. She is also survived by her 23 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial will take place in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kathi Glavin-Higgins Scholarship Fund, Enterprise Bank, 674 Boston Rd., Billerica, MA 01862, Attn. Carol Bertolucchi. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Betty A. Glavin
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020