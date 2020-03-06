|
of Chelmsford, MA
Betty Ann Iarossi, 78, of Chelmsford, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. She was married to the Peter Iarossi Sr. with whom she would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 26th, 2020.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Marietta (Regan) Gallagher. She was raised in Billerica and attended Billerica High School.
Betty Ann was a charter staff member at the Westford Regency and continued in the food service industry until her retirement from the Chelmsford Public Schools. She also helped as a nurse aide at St. John Hospital known as Lowell General Saints Campus.
She enjoyed camping at Wyman's Beach, and various places in New Hampshire during the summer. She played bingo at St. John the Evangelist Church and attended the Senior Center in Chelmsford and Lowell.
Besides her husband she is survived by her sons Peter Iarossi Jr. of Framingham, MA, Michael Robinson of Plaistow, NH, and Jimmy Robinson Sr. of Lowell; daughters, Colleen Robinson of Westford, and Kelly LeBlanc of Chelmsford; fourteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild; two sisters, Alice Greathead of Chelmsford, and Susan Crawford and her husband Dave of Milford, NH.
She was the sister to late Dorothy June McNulty, James Gallagher, Joseph Gallagher and Thomas Gallagher.
A celebration of life will take place this summer. Memorials may be made in her name to Lowell General Cancer Center.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 6, 2020