Betty M.J. (Ciesla) Lagasse
of Methuen; 91
Betty M.J. (Ciesla) Lagasse, 91, of Methuen went home to the Lord on Tuesday December 3, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Lowell, MA and was the daughter of the late Edward and Aldea (Dufresne) Ciesla and the widow of Maurice W. Lagasse who passed away in 2017.
Betty was raised and educated in Lowell. She lived in the Lowell and Dracut area for many years until moving to be closer to her daughter. She was a long-time member of the former St. Jean D'Arc Parish in Lowell and currently a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Methuen.
Betty is survived by her daughter Denise M. Mundry and her husband Robert of Methuen, her grandson Steven Lane and his girlfriend Megan Baldwin of Derry, NH. Betty is also survived by her brother Andrew Ciesla of Billerica, and many nieces and nephews.
LAGASSE - Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours on Saturday December 7, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:15pm at St. Theresa Church, 22 Plymouth St., Methuen, MA. With her mass of Christian burial to follow at 1:30 pm at the Church. Burial will take place for the family on Monday at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, 22 Plymouth St., Methuen, MA 01844.
Funeral arrangement have been entrusted to Mackey Funeral Home, Middleton, MA, online condolences please visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 5, 2019