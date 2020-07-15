Westford
Betty (Lucas) Sweetman, beloved wife of the late William Tunis Sweetman passed away at her Westford residence on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was 97. Betty moved from Maine to Chelmsford and settled in Westford in 1970
Betty was a first generation American born on February 18, 1923 in Ft. Dodge Coleville, Iowa she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Nycon) Lucas who emigrated from Hungary.
She had eight brothers and sisters who predeceased her and many nieces, nephews and their issue who survive her.
Betty was associated with her late husband, William T. Sweetman, in B & W Associates.
It was Betty's request that there should not be a funeral service upon her death.