Beloved mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother and friend
Tewksbury, MA
Beulah L. (Solie) Spence, 94, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts passed away Thursday December 12, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital – Saints Campus.
She was the loving wife of the late George T. Spence who died in 1989.
Born on April 26, 1925, in Virginia, Minnesota, a daughter of the late Arthur and the late Videl (Dunlop) Solie, she was a graduate of Forest River High School in Forest River, North Dakota.
For many years, Beulah was a sale's clerk at the former Macy's in downtown Lowell until her retirement.
An avid Red Sox fan, she also enjoyed reading and bingo.
Beulah is survived by her daughter Helen Sussenberger and her husband William of Tewksbury; a son George T. Spence, Jr. and his wife Carol of Naples, FL and Dracut, MA; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also the mother of the late Stephen M. Spence, grandmother of the late Michelle Spence and was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Relatives and friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday. Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date for the family. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or the MSPCA. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 18, 2019