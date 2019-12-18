Lowell Sun Obituaries
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
Beulah L. Spence


1925 - 2019
Beulah L. Spence Obituary
Beloved mother, grandmother,

great-grandmother and friend

Tewksbury, MA

Beulah L. (Solie) Spence, 94, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts passed away Thursday December 12, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital – Saints Campus.

She was the loving wife of the late George T. Spence who died in 1989.

Born on April 26, 1925, in Virginia, Minnesota, a daughter of the late Arthur and the late Videl (Dunlop) Solie, she was a graduate of Forest River High School in Forest River, North Dakota.

For many years, Beulah was a sale's clerk at the former Macy's in downtown Lowell until her retirement.

An avid Red Sox fan, she also enjoyed reading and bingo.

Beulah is survived by her daughter Helen Sussenberger and her husband William of Tewksbury; a son George T. Spence, Jr. and his wife Carol of Naples, FL and Dracut, MA; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also the mother of the late Stephen M. Spence, grandmother of the late Michelle Spence and was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.

Spence

Relatives and friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday. Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date for the family. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or the MSPCA. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
