|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister
LOWELL
Beverly "Bev" A. (Sullivan) Conroy, a lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 88 years. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Conroy.
Born in Lowell, January 31, 1932, a daughter of the late John and Nora (McDermott) Sullivan. She graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1950.
Beverly worked for Currier Citizen, the Lowell School System, the Welfare Department, and later, retired from the Lowell District Court House Probation Department. Mrs. Conroy was a devout communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Church.
Sweethearts since high school, Bev and Don married on May 21, 1955, establishing a loving home in their beloved city of Lowell. Widowed at the age of 41, she raised their five children alone guided by her strong faith and family values.
A kind, quiet woman, she shied away from the spotlight, preferring to enjoy and promote the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. Family meant everything to Beverly, and she was always their number one fan.
While Bev's grandchildren will forever debate whether her official nickname was "GB" or "BB", they all agree on this - she was the most loving, fun, and protective grandmother ever (as many a wrestling or soccer referee on the receiving end of her well-meaning 'advice' will recall).
When not immersed in the pleasures of being a mother and grandmother, she enjoyed gardening. While first and foremost listening for Car 6 on her scanner, she prayed for all of Lowell's finest. Beverly will always be remembered for having strength in the face of adversity, her deep devotion to family, and for reminding us that "Everything is better with salt on it."
She is survived by four children, David P. Conroy, Phillip J. Conroy and his wife Julie, Carol Lukitsch and her husband Mark, and Suzann O'Neil and her husband Thomas. Eight grandchildren, Kerri O'Donnell, Katelyn Conroy, Kristine Conroy, Katherine Lukitsch, Kevin Lukitsch, Samantha O'Neil, Shelagh O'Neil, and Ava Conroy, a sister, Patsy Kerins, and a brother, John Sullivan. She was the mother of the late Donald J. Conroy, and sister of the late Lorraine Thynne and Jacqualine Swan.
CONROY
Due to current restrictions, Beverly's Graveside Service will be live-streamed from St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell, on Wednesday, April 15 at 10:00 AM, where immediate family only will be in attendance. To join the family from any internet-connected device, please click on https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/8369198 A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the future. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to , P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101, or online at . Arrangements are in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Beverly's tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 13, 2020