Our beloved Beverly Donahue, age 91, passed away on August 9th, 2019 in Lowell, Massachusetts surrounded by her family and now lives in our hearts and memories.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on August 8, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Walter (Buzzy) Ames and Ethel Dombeck. She was also predeceased by her husband, Francis Donahue and sister, Alice Ames.
Beverly is survived by her sons John Donahue (and wife Deborah) of Austin, Texas and son Gary Donahue of Lowell, Massachusetts, three granddaughters Sarah Donahue (Massachusetts), Katie Donahue (Massachusetts), Emily Donahue (Texas) and one grandson, Christopher and his wife Amanda Donahue (Massachusetts). She is also survived by extended family, Cousins Patricia Driscoll, Fay Lanteigne, and Arlene Miele.
We all owe a very special thank you to her son, Gary Donahue, who attentively cared for Beverly during her struggle with complications from dementia.
Beverly attended Lowell High School and then went to work in the now historic textile mills of Lowell, as so many did in her time. In 1952, she married Francis (Frank), a returning WW2 Marine Veteran. Beverly was known for her incredible skills in making a clean and bright home inside and out. She baked at least twice a week the most delicious confections you could imagine. Outside the home, her roses were the talk of the neighborhood.
She had a deep love of animals, especially cats. There was rarely a time that Beverly did not have at least one cat as part of her family. She always fed the birds, especially during the worst of the bitter New England winters.
Beverly was always curious about the world, and although she didn't get out much, she was an avid reader and loved PBS nature and science programs.
Beverly's memory and love will live on forever in the hearts of those that knew her. In remembrance of Beverly, you may donate to the Lowell Humane Society or a .
A celebration of Beverly's life be will held by her family and friends at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
