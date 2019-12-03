Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Youth Center at the Alton Bay Christian Conference Center
5 Broadway Bay
Alton Bay, MA
Beverly H. (Towle) Clericuzio


1938 - 2019
Beverly H. (Towle) Clericuzio Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Sister and Friend

BILLERICA

BILLERICA – Beverly H. (Towle) Clericuzio, age 81, beloved wife of the late Donald L. Clericuzio died unexpectedly Saturday at her home.

She was born in Medford, Sept. 20, 1938 a daughter of the late Merton and Elsie (Woolridge) Towle and lived in Somerville and Waltham before moving to Billerica 57 years ago.

Mrs. Clericuzio worked for the Billerica Public schools in their cafeterias, was a Girl Scout leader and was a member of the Alton Community Church spending summers at the Alton Bay Christian Conference Center.

She is survived by her son, Darren Clericuzio and his wife Kathy of Billerica; three daughters, Sherry McHugh and her husband Bill of Scarborough, ME, Ginny Beaudoin and her husband Phil of Alton, NH and Margi Bagley of Nashua; two sister, Priscilla Harris of Hudson, NH and Pamela Gionet of Fitchburg as well as nine grandchildren, Kait, Don, Kristi, Bill, Tim, Kali, Gina, Emily and Justin and her great-grandson Cole. She was also the sister of the late Philip and Kenneth Towle.

CLERICUZIO – Of Billerica and Alton, NH, formerly of Somerville and Waltham, Beverly H. (Towle) Clericuzio. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday Dec. 7 at 3pm. in the Youth Center at the Alton Bay Christian Conference Center 5 Broadway Bay, Alton Bay, NH 03810 In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alton Bay Christian Conference Center, P.O. Box 321, Alton Bay, NH 03810 Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 3, 2019
