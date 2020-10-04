1/1
Beverly J. (Greenslade, Taylor, Proulx) Tufts
1957 - 2020
Loving mother, grandmother, sister

RAYMOND, NH - Beverly J. (Greenslade) (Taylor) (Proulx) Tufts, 63, a resident of Raymond, NH, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Born in the Forge Village section of Westford on July 6, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Arthur T. Greenslade, Jr. and Shirley V. (Reid) Greenslade.

Beverly was a graduate of Nashoba Valley Technical High School. She then trained as an EMT and Paramedic. She had a long career as a first responder most recently with the Town of Epping, NH where she served as a Paramedic. She was also the General Manager for many years at Care Plus Ambulance of Merrimack, NH. One of her favorite past times was listening to the action on her dispatch radio.

Beverly enjoyed crafting, and was a cheerleading coach for the Nor-Rock Vikings in Raymond, NH.

She loved her dog Thelma, but she cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves four children and their spouses, Richard and Jacqueline Taylor, Tracy and Ian Canty, Crystal and Josh Mensch and Gregory and Jasmine Tufts; two siblings and their spouses, Kenneth and Robin Greenslade and Nancy and Chet Cook; grandchildren, Richard Taylor, Jr., Ryan, Ariyah, Camaryn, Abigail and Brandon Taylor, Natasha and Evan Canty, Joshua, Kye and soon to be baby Cash Mensch and Aurore Tufts; several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her former husbands, Mark Proulx and Thomas Tufts. She was predeceased by her brother and his wife, Arthur T. "Teddy" Greenslade, III and Glenna Greenslade and her former husband Richard Taylor.

SERVICES - Relatives and friends are invited to Beverly's Memorial Visitation on Monday, Oct. 5, from 4 until 7 PM at the Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 N. Main Street, Westford, MA. With strict adherence to health guidelines, face coverings and social distancing are required. Committal Services will be offered on Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, at 10 AM in the Fairview Cemetery, Westford. A Celebration of Beverly's Life will follow at the Franco-American Club, 55 W. Prescott St., Westford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Portsmouth Fire Fighter's Charitable Assoc., 170 Court St., Portsmouth, NH 03801 or online at: www.pffca.org. Please mention in memory of Beverly Tufts. For directions or condolences, please visit www.westfordhealy.com



View the online memorial for Beverly J. (Greenslade)(Taylor)(Proulx) Tufts


Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Westford Healy Funeral Home
OCT
6
Committal
10:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Westford Healy Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
Dear Nancy and Family, I am very sorry to hear of the death of your sister. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family as you go through this difficult time.
Barbara Whitcomb
Friend
October 2, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to all of the family. I am thankful to have met and known Bev. She was so gentle, kind and such a loving mother and grandmother. I loved your spirit, Bev! May you rest in the loving arms of our Saviour and Lord Jesus! Until we meet again, Gloria Hinton
Gloria Hinton
Family Friend
October 1, 2020
I will always love you Bev and I thank you for always being there for me, you were a sweet soul like your mom.may you rest with Jesus now until we meet again. Spooky
Pat Myet
Family
October 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Peter Newcomb
Coworker
October 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about your passing I grew up in westford schools with you I remember what a very kind and nice person you were .So glad I knew you friend
Donna Freeman (Griffin)
Friend
October 1, 2020
Greg, Tracy and Rick, I am so sorry to hear of your tragic loss. You will all be in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs
Linda Larochelle
Neighbor
October 1, 2020
Bev, You always loved me and considered me a friend when no one else did. You looked past my faults and short comings . You never judged me . You were a wonderful human being and I will never forget our friendship. I will miss you Bev, Rest In Peace.
Pat Myer
Friend
October 1, 2020
Nancy and Family, I am so sorry for the loss of your sister.
BARBARA BOGDAN
Neighbor
October 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Daniel G Bennis
Coworker
October 1, 2020
Kenny and family, I'm so sorry to read of your sister's passing. Please know I will say prayers for her and the family.
Edie Daley
Classmate
October 1, 2020
One of the Original "Team Amoskeag"... You will be missed Bev.
Brett Scholbe
Coworker
October 1, 2020
Nancy, Ken and entire family, I send my love. From one Forge family to another, Bev will be sorely missed. Linda
Linda Aaron Pahl
Family Friend
