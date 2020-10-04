Loving mother, grandmother, sister
RAYMOND, NH - Beverly J. (Greenslade) (Taylor) (Proulx) Tufts, 63, a resident of Raymond, NH, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Born in the Forge Village section of Westford on July 6, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Arthur T. Greenslade, Jr. and Shirley V. (Reid) Greenslade.
Beverly was a graduate of Nashoba Valley Technical High School. She then trained as an EMT and Paramedic. She had a long career as a first responder most recently with the Town of Epping, NH where she served as a Paramedic. She was also the General Manager for many years at Care Plus Ambulance of Merrimack, NH. One of her favorite past times was listening to the action on her dispatch radio.
Beverly enjoyed crafting, and was a cheerleading coach for the Nor-Rock Vikings in Raymond, NH.
She loved her dog Thelma, but she cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren.
She leaves four children and their spouses, Richard and Jacqueline Taylor, Tracy and Ian Canty, Crystal and Josh Mensch and Gregory and Jasmine Tufts; two siblings and their spouses, Kenneth and Robin Greenslade and Nancy and Chet Cook; grandchildren, Richard Taylor, Jr., Ryan, Ariyah, Camaryn, Abigail and Brandon Taylor, Natasha and Evan Canty, Joshua, Kye and soon to be baby Cash Mensch and Aurore Tufts; several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her former husbands, Mark Proulx and Thomas Tufts. She was predeceased by her brother and his wife, Arthur T. "Teddy" Greenslade, III and Glenna Greenslade and her former husband Richard Taylor.
SERVICES - Relatives and friends are invited to Beverly's Memorial Visitation on Monday, Oct. 5, from 4 until 7 PM at the Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 N. Main Street, Westford, MA. With strict adherence to health guidelines, face coverings and social distancing are required. Committal Services will be offered on Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, at 10 AM in the Fairview Cemetery, Westford. A Celebration of Beverly's Life will follow at the Franco-American Club, 55 W. Prescott St., Westford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Portsmouth Fire Fighter's Charitable Assoc., 170 Court St., Portsmouth, NH 03801 or online at: www.pffca.org
. Please mention in memory of Beverly Tufts. For directions or condolences, please visit www.westfordhealy.com View the online memorial for Beverly J. (Greenslade)(Taylor)(Proulx) Tufts