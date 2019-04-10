Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Beverly L. (Howe) Harvey
of Wilmington

Beverly L. (Howe) Harvey, age 82, of Wilmington, passed away on April 8, 2019. Beverly was the beloved wife of the late John R. Harvey, devoted mother of Liane Harvey of Lowell, Diane Maxwell & her husband Dennis, Russell Harvey all of W. Warren, MA, Keila Bartlett of Gilead, ME and the late Donna Harvey Bechard, loving grandmother of Darja, Rachel, Joe, Michelle, Lisa, Steven, Michael, Nicole and Meredith, great-grandmother of Corah, Calli, Audrey, Lionel, Jacob, Mila and the late Sophie, cherished daughter of the late Elwood and Laura (Lavoie) Howe, dear sister of the late Elwood "Sonny" Howe, Robert Howe, Alan Howe and Paulette Kelleher. Beverly is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Friday, April 12th at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
