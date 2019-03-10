Beverly Lagonikos

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister;



LOWELL -Beverly Lagonikos, 80, of Dunstable, Massachusetts, died after a long battle with dementia on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at D`Youville Senior Care in Lowell.



Born in Randolph, NJ, she lived in Rockaway before moving to Dunstable, MA several years ago.



Beverly was a homemaker. She loved her family, taking care of others, rides in the car, cooking, playing dominoes, solving the scramble in the newspaper, comics, decorating for the holidays, and watching "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy".



She is survived by her two daughters: Kathy Cochran and her husband Mark of Dunstable and Susan Mihok and her husband Robert of Wharton, NJ; her brothers Ronald Williams and Raymond Williams; eight grandchildren: Jessica Magyar (Jerry), Frank Giaquinto III (Samantha), Michael Giaquinto (Jessica), Maria Giaquinto (Denis), Robert Mihok Jr. (Brittany), Michael Mihok, Allison Cochran, Kelly Cochran; and two great-grandchildren: JJ Magyar Jr. and Julianna Magyar.



She was predeceased by her son, Francis Giaquinto Jr.



The family is especially grateful for the excellent care and love provided by the staff of D'Youville Senior Care's Dementia Unit.



LAGONIKOS - Funeral Services were held this past week for the family in Rockaway New Jersey.



Local E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the D'Youville Foundation, c/o D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Ave, Lowell MA 01854. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2019